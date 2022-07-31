Breaking: Top Boko Haram Leader Arrested In Ogun State

Published:

There was anxiety in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, following the of arrest of a suspected Boko Haram leader.





The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).





A reliable source said that the suspected Boko Haram leader was arrested at Ijaye area of Abeokuta.





The source said the suspect initially put up a resistance before bowing to the superior power of DSS operatives.





The operation was carried out at night, the source said on Sunday night.





The suspected terrorist reportedly arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up security job at Ijaye, while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.





Security source said he moved to Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.





And following intelligence gathering , the gun-wielding security operatives stormed his hideout and picked him up.





“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives. There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game,” the source said.





It was gathered that suspect is still in the DSS custody.





]The development comes amid the reports of the the alleged plan of terrorists to attack some states in the South West.





When contacted, the DSS Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, neither denied nor confirmed the arrest.





“No comment,” he said while responding to a text message





The Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of any arrest.





Source: Daily Trust





