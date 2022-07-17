Breaking : INEC Declares Final Result , How Ademola Adeleke Won Osun Gubernatorial Election

Published:





PDP’s Ademola Adeleke has defeated Governor Oyetola of APC To Win Osun Election

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila.

The INEC through the Chief Returning Officer for the election Prof Eyitayo Ogundipe who is also the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG announced this at exactly 7.18am on Sunday when he announced the scores of each party and asked each representative of the parties to sign the result

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won the governorship election of Osun State.





Adeleke beat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress with 403,371 votes to 375,027 votes.





Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila,





The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling APC, Bisi Akande is from Ila LGA.





Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola won in 13 local government areas including Iwo, Ayedaade, Ife South and Ife East.





The 2022 Osun governorship election took place in all the 30 local government areas of the state with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.





The other 15 political parties’ candidates in the election include: Mr Oyegoke Omigbodun, Social Democratic Party (SDP); Dr Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord); Mr Yusuf Lasun (Labour Party); Munirudeen Atanda (Action Democratic Party).





Accord Party came third with 4,508 votes, followed by Labour Party with 2,729 votes, African Action Congress with 2,141 votes and Social Democratic Party with 515 votes.





In 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Oyetola as winner, having polled 255,505 votes against Adeleke, who had 255,023 votes at the end of a supplementary election, which held in seven polling units across four local governments amidst allegations of harassment and other forms of malpractice.





BREAKDOWN





1. Boluwaduro LGA





Total Registered: 24329





Accredited :12007





APC: 5649





PDP: 5860





LP: 09





SDP: 03





Accord: 37





AAC: 29





Total Valid: 11795





Total Invalid: 212





Total Vote cast: 12007





2. Ilesha East LGA





Total Registered: 73440





Accredited: 26179





APC: 13452





PDP: 10969





LP: 33





SDP: 32





Accord: 91





AAC: 124





Total Valid: 25342





Total Invalid: 804





Total Vote cast: 26146





3. Osogbo LGA





Total Registered: 142459





Accredited: 56020





APC: 22952





PDP: 30401





LP: 79





SDP: 62





Accord: 395





AAC: 130





Total Valid: 54997





Total Invalid: 945





Total Vote cast: 55942





4. Ila LGA





Total Registered: 46623





Accredited: 24947





APC: 11163





PDP: 13036





LP: 06





SDP: 09





Accord: 34





AAC: 30





Total Valid: 24572





Total Invalid: 334





Total Vote cast: 24906





5. Atakumosa West LGA





Total Registered: 36470





Accredited: 15171





APC: 6601





PDP: 7750





LP: 13





SDP: 11





Accord: 75





AAC: 35





Total Valid: 14794





Total Invalid: 353





Total Votes Cast: 15147





Infraction at RA 7, PO's head smashed, polling unit with 292 voters invaded and cancelled.





6. Ifelodun LGA





Total Registered: 80021





Accredited: 34860





APC: 16068





PDP: 17107





LP: 18





SDP: 12





Accord: 65





AAC: 93





Total Valid: 34036





Total Invalid: 792





Total Votes Cast: 34828





Assertion: In Adedi/Igbo Ole, number of votes cast was higher than accredited number of voters by BVAS, so the polling unit with 829 voters was cancelled. Accredited number was 339 and vote cast was 353.





7. Ilesa West LGA





Total Registered: 71001





Accredited: 26364





APC: 10777





PDP: 13769





LP: 40





SDP: 21





Accord: 106





AAC: 77





Total Valid: 25403





Total Invalid: 881





Total Vote cast: 26284





8. Ayedire LGA (Ile Ogbo)





Total Registered: 37092





Accredited: 17284





APC: 7868





PDP: 7402





LP: 07





SDP: 04





Accord: 1510





AAC: 33





Total Valid: 17014





Total Invalid: 253





Total Vote cast: 17267





9. Odo Otin LGA





Total Registered: 66866





Accredited: 28864





APC: 13482





PDP: 14003





LP: 19





SDP: 12





Accord: 170





AAC: 50





Total Valid: 28185





Total Invalid: 422





Total Vote cast: 28607





RA 06, PU 2. Hoodlums attacked the Polling unit, went away with the ballot box but was recovered by the Police.





227 out of 828 accredited before the attack.





10. Boripe LGA





Total Registered: 69538





Accredited: 30563





APC: 21205





PDP: 7595





LP: 04





SDP: 09





Accord: 91





AAC: 82





Total Valid: 29510





Total Invalid: 598





Total Vote cast: 30108





11. Obokun LGA





Total Registered: 53267





Accredited: 24447





APC: 9727





PDP: 13175





LP: 11





SDP: 04





Accord: 26





AAC: 71





Total Valid: 23813





Total Invalid: 586





Total Vote cast: 24399





12. Orolu LGA





Total Registered: 39653





Accredited: 21182





APC: 9928





PDP: 10282





LP: 32





SDP: 09





Accord: 69





AAC: 55





Total Valid: 20065





Total Invalid: 413





Total Vote cast: 21178





13. Olorunda LGA





Total Registered: 104700





Accredited: 42009





APC: 18709





PDP: 21358





LP: 63





SDP: 46





Accord: 208





AAC: 95





Total Valid: 41187





Total Invalid: 737





Total Vote cast: 41924





14. Ife North LGA





Total Registered: 58672





Accredited: 21774





APC: 9964





PDP: 10359





LP: 34





SDP: 09





Accord: 74





AAC: 70





Total Valid: 21050





Total Invalid: 650





Total Vote cast: 21700





15. Ifedayo LGA





Total Registered: 19598





Accredited: 10300





APC: 5016





PDP: 4730





LP: 01





SDP: 00





Accord: 55





AAC: 02





Total Valid: 9912





Total Invalid: 124





Total Vote cast: 10036





One of the RAs had overvoting, there was no agreement by the agents on the one vote difference, so zero votes was recorded. The PU had 419 registered voters, 240 accredited but 241 voted.





16. Ife Central LGA





Total Registered: 113232





Accredited: 33413





APC: 17880





PDP: 13532





LP: 134





SDP: 50





Accord: 202





AAC: 145





Total Valid: 32544





Total Invalid: 865





Total Vote cast: 33409





17. Irepodun LGA





Total Registered: 57712





Accredited: 29913





APC: 12122





PDP: 14369





LP: 1886





SDP: 06





Accord: 63





AAC: 48





Total Valid: 29032





Total Invalid: 544





Total Vote cast: 29576





Two PUs were cancelled for overvoting.





Ward Ologidi PU05 with 704 voters cancelled for overvoting. 298 were accredited, 301 voted.





Ward Ologubi had 1125 voters, 398 Accredited and 400 votes counted.





18. Oriade LGA





Total Registered: 69651





Accredited: 31798





APC: 14189





PDP: 15947





LP: 24





SDP: 21





Accord: 60





AAC: 66





Total Valid: 30941





Total Invalid: 806





Total Vote cast: 31740





19. Ayedaade LGA





Total Registered: 67651





Accredited: 29696





APC: 14527





PDP: 13380





LP: 20





SDP: 10





Accord: 229





AAC: 98





Total Valid: 28988





Total Invalid: 692





Total Vote Cast: 29680





20. Olaoluwa LGA





Total Registered: 37149





Accredited: 17214





APC: 9123





PDP: 7205





LP: 12





SDP: 14





Accord: 35





AAC: 31





Total Valid: 16737





Total Invalid: 455





Total Vote Cast: 17192





21. Iwo LGA





Total Registered: 90051





Accredited: 36591





APC: 17421





PDP: 16914





LP: 32





SDP: 20





Accord: 214





AAC: 84





Total Valid: 35634





Total Invalid: 897





Total Vote cast: 36531





22. Ede South LGA





Total Registered: 54872





Accredited: 26306





APC: 5704





PDP: 19438





LP: 16





SDP: 11





Accord: 38





AAC: 43





Total Valid: 25691





Total Invalid: 546





Total Vote cast: 26237





23. Isokan LGA





Total Registered: 53288





Accredited: 23051





APC: 10833





PDP: 10777





LP: 17





SDP: 08





Accord: 23





AAC: 85





Total Valid: 22353





Total Invalid: 634





Total Vote cast: 22987





24. Ejigbo LGA





Total Registered: 73750





Accredited: 34380





APC: 14355





PDP: 18065





LP: 30





SDP: 17





Accord: 60





AAC: 60





Total Valid: 33329





Total Invalid: 966





Total Vote cast: 34295





25. Ede North LGA





Total Registered: 71748





Accredited: 34735





APC: 9603





PDP: 23931





LP: 15





SDP: 14





Accord: 61





AAC: 35





Total Valid: 34113





Total Invalid: 571





Total Vote cast: 34684





26. Egbedore LGA





Total Registered: 53150





Accredited: 24283





APC: 9228





PDP: 13230





LP: 41





SDP: 22





Accord: 105





AAC: 52





Total Valid: 23072





Total Invalid: 377





Total Vote cast: 23449





Cancellations in Two units due to overvoting.





RA Ikotun, PU 001. 823 Registered, accredited 399, valid votes 400, rejected votes 2, Total 402





Also, 002, Registered 441, Accredited 191, Valid votes 192, rejected votes 0, Total 192.





27. Irewole LGA (Reconciled)





Total Registered: 74268





Accredited: 34430





APC: 18198





PDP: 14216





LP: 17





SDP: 11





Accord: 31





AAC: 84





Total Valid: 33315





Total Invalid: 824





Total Vote cast: 34139





Agent of the PDP said there was security breach in Irewole. Local government collation agent of the PDP was shot and currently in the hospital and absent from the collation. Agent said he was surprised the Collation officer didn't mention it.





28. Atakumosa East LGA





Total Registered: 41027





Accredited: 15497





APC: 7449





PDP: 6992





LP: 23





SDP: 14





Accord: 40





AAC: 46





Total Valid: 14875





Total Invalid: 319





Total Vote cast: 15194





29. Ife South LGA





Total Registered: 56706





Accredited: 22927





APC: 12481





PDP: 9116





LP: 28





SDP: 14





Accord: 36





AAC: 93





Total Valid: 22326





Total Invalid: 588





Total Vote cast: 22914





PDP Collation officer said, 5 of the RAs, including Olode, Kere and Usi wards, PDP agents were chased away from the collation centres by Armed thugs. He said the signatures of the agents are not on the result sheets but was not recorded by INEC.





APC said there was malfunction of machines in the some wards.





INEC officer said no cancellation was done.





30. Ife East LGA





Total Registered: 114403





Accredited: 41006





APC: 19353





PDP: 18071





LP: 65





SDP: 40





Accord: 305





AAC: 195





Total Valid: 39125





Total Invalid: 1486





Total Vote cast: 40611





Okedewe 3, PU 3, Omisore/Ogbon Oye had issues of overvoting. 932 Registered, 321 accredited and total votes is 338.





Modakeke Unit, PU 021, did not use BIVAS and agents agreed all.parties should be scored zero.





The program is designed for businesses, and focus on SSCE, HND, BSC holders and employees that are interested in upgrading their CV portfolio





Share This