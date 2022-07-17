Breaking : INEC Declares Final Result , How Ademola Adeleke Won Osun Gubernatorial Election

PDP’s Ademola Adeleke has defeated Governor Oyetola of APC To Win Osun Election
Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila.
The INEC through the Chief Returning Officer for the election Prof Eyitayo Ogundipe who is also the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG announced this at exactly 7.18am on Sunday when he announced the scores of each party and asked each representative of the parties to sign the result
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won the governorship election of Osun State.
Adeleke beat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress with 403,371 votes to 375,027 votes.
The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling APC, Bisi Akande is from Ila LGA.
Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola won in 13 local government areas including Iwo, Ayedaade, Ife South and Ife East.
The 2022 Osun governorship election took place in all the 30 local government areas of the state with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.
The other 15 political parties’ candidates in the election include: Mr Oyegoke Omigbodun, Social Democratic Party (SDP); Dr Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord); Mr Yusuf Lasun (Labour Party); Munirudeen Atanda (Action Democratic Party).
Accord Party came third with 4,508 votes, followed by Labour Party with 2,729 votes, African Action Congress with 2,141 votes and Social Democratic Party with 515 votes.
In 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Oyetola as winner, having polled 255,505 votes against Adeleke, who had 255,023 votes at the end of a supplementary election, which held in seven polling units across four local governments amidst allegations of harassment and other forms of malpractice.
BREAKDOWN
1. Boluwaduro LGA
Total Registered: 24329
Accredited :12007
APC: 5649
PDP: 5860
LP: 09
SDP: 03
Accord: 37
AAC: 29
Total Valid: 11795
Total Invalid: 212
Total Vote cast: 12007
2. Ilesha East LGA
Total Registered: 73440
Accredited: 26179
APC: 13452
PDP: 10969
LP: 33
SDP: 32
Accord: 91
AAC: 124
Total Valid: 25342
Total Invalid: 804
Total Vote cast: 26146
3. Osogbo LGA
Total Registered: 142459
Accredited: 56020
APC: 22952
PDP: 30401
LP: 79
SDP: 62
Accord: 395
AAC: 130
Total Valid: 54997
Total Invalid: 945
Total Vote cast: 55942
4. Ila LGA
Total Registered: 46623
Accredited: 24947
APC: 11163
PDP: 13036
LP: 06
SDP: 09
Accord: 34
AAC: 30
Total Valid: 24572
Total Invalid: 334
Total Vote cast: 24906
5. Atakumosa West LGA
Total Registered: 36470
Accredited: 15171
APC: 6601
PDP: 7750
LP: 13
SDP: 11
Accord: 75
AAC: 35
Total Valid: 14794
Total Invalid: 353
Total Votes Cast: 15147
Infraction at RA 7, PO's head smashed, polling unit with 292 voters invaded and cancelled.
6. Ifelodun LGA
Total Registered: 80021
Accredited: 34860
APC: 16068
PDP: 17107
LP: 18
SDP: 12
Accord: 65
AAC: 93
Total Valid: 34036
Total Invalid: 792
Total Votes Cast: 34828
Assertion: In Adedi/Igbo Ole, number of votes cast was higher than accredited number of voters by BVAS, so the polling unit with 829 voters was cancelled. Accredited number was 339 and vote cast was 353.
7. Ilesa West LGA
Total Registered: 71001
Accredited: 26364
APC: 10777
PDP: 13769
LP: 40
SDP: 21
Accord: 106
AAC: 77
Total Valid: 25403
Total Invalid: 881
Total Vote cast: 26284
8. Ayedire LGA (Ile Ogbo)
Total Registered: 37092
Accredited: 17284
APC: 7868
PDP: 7402
LP: 07
SDP: 04
Accord: 1510
AAC: 33
Total Valid: 17014
Total Invalid: 253
Total Vote cast: 17267
9. Odo Otin LGA
Total Registered: 66866
Accredited: 28864
APC: 13482
PDP: 14003
LP: 19
SDP: 12
Accord: 170
AAC: 50
Total Valid: 28185
Total Invalid: 422
Total Vote cast: 28607
RA 06, PU 2. Hoodlums attacked the Polling unit, went away with the ballot box but was recovered by the Police.
227 out of 828 accredited before the attack.
10. Boripe LGA
Total Registered: 69538
Accredited: 30563
APC: 21205
PDP: 7595
LP: 04
SDP: 09
Accord: 91
AAC: 82
Total Valid: 29510
Total Invalid: 598
Total Vote cast: 30108
11. Obokun LGA
Total Registered: 53267
Accredited: 24447
APC: 9727
PDP: 13175
LP: 11
SDP: 04
Accord: 26
AAC: 71
Total Valid: 23813
Total Invalid: 586
Total Vote cast: 24399
12. Orolu LGA
Total Registered: 39653
Accredited: 21182
APC: 9928
PDP: 10282
LP: 32
SDP: 09
Accord: 69
AAC: 55
Total Valid: 20065
Total Invalid: 413
Total Vote cast: 21178
13. Olorunda LGA
Total Registered: 104700
Accredited: 42009
APC: 18709
PDP: 21358
LP: 63
SDP: 46
Accord: 208
AAC: 95
Total Valid: 41187
Total Invalid: 737
Total Vote cast: 41924
14. Ife North LGA
Total Registered: 58672
Accredited: 21774
APC: 9964
PDP: 10359
LP: 34
SDP: 09
Accord: 74
AAC: 70
Total Valid: 21050
Total Invalid: 650
Total Vote cast: 21700
15. Ifedayo LGA
Total Registered: 19598
Accredited: 10300
APC: 5016
PDP: 4730
LP: 01
SDP: 00
Accord: 55
AAC: 02
Total Valid: 9912
Total Invalid: 124
Total Vote cast: 10036
One of the RAs had overvoting, there was no agreement by the agents on the one vote difference, so zero votes was recorded. The PU had 419 registered voters, 240 accredited but 241 voted.
16. Ife Central LGA
Total Registered: 113232
Accredited: 33413
APC: 17880
PDP: 13532
LP: 134
SDP: 50
Accord: 202
AAC: 145
Total Valid: 32544
Total Invalid: 865
Total Vote cast: 33409
17. Irepodun LGA
Total Registered: 57712
Accredited: 29913
APC: 12122
PDP: 14369
LP: 1886
SDP: 06
Accord: 63
AAC: 48
Total Valid: 29032
Total Invalid: 544
Total Vote cast: 29576
Two PUs were cancelled for overvoting.
Ward Ologidi PU05 with 704 voters cancelled for overvoting. 298 were accredited, 301 voted.
Ward Ologubi had 1125 voters, 398 Accredited and 400 votes counted.
18. Oriade LGA
Total Registered: 69651
Accredited: 31798
APC: 14189
PDP: 15947
LP: 24
SDP: 21
Accord: 60
AAC: 66
Total Valid: 30941
Total Invalid: 806
Total Vote cast: 31740
19. Ayedaade LGA
Total Registered: 67651
Accredited: 29696
APC: 14527
PDP: 13380
LP: 20
SDP: 10
Accord: 229
AAC: 98
Total Valid: 28988
Total Invalid: 692
Total Vote Cast: 29680
20. Olaoluwa LGA
Total Registered: 37149
Accredited: 17214
APC: 9123
PDP: 7205
LP: 12
SDP: 14
Accord: 35
AAC: 31
Total Valid: 16737
Total Invalid: 455
Total Vote Cast: 17192
21. Iwo LGA
Total Registered: 90051
Accredited: 36591
APC: 17421
PDP: 16914
LP: 32
SDP: 20
Accord: 214
AAC: 84
Total Valid: 35634
Total Invalid: 897
Total Vote cast: 36531
22. Ede South LGA
Total Registered: 54872
Accredited: 26306
APC: 5704
PDP: 19438
LP: 16
SDP: 11
Accord: 38
AAC: 43
Total Valid: 25691
Total Invalid: 546
Total Vote cast: 26237
23. Isokan LGA
Total Registered: 53288
Accredited: 23051
APC: 10833
PDP: 10777
LP: 17
SDP: 08
Accord: 23
AAC: 85
Total Valid: 22353
Total Invalid: 634
Total Vote cast: 22987
24. Ejigbo LGA
Total Registered: 73750
Accredited: 34380
APC: 14355
PDP: 18065
LP: 30
SDP: 17
Accord: 60
AAC: 60
Total Valid: 33329
Total Invalid: 966
Total Vote cast: 34295
25. Ede North LGA
Total Registered: 71748
Accredited: 34735
APC: 9603
PDP: 23931
LP: 15
SDP: 14
Accord: 61
AAC: 35
Total Valid: 34113
Total Invalid: 571
Total Vote cast: 34684
26. Egbedore LGA
Total Registered: 53150
Accredited: 24283
APC: 9228
PDP: 13230
LP: 41
SDP: 22
Accord: 105
AAC: 52
Total Valid: 23072
Total Invalid: 377
Total Vote cast: 23449
Cancellations in Two units due to overvoting.
RA Ikotun, PU 001. 823 Registered, accredited 399, valid votes 400, rejected votes 2, Total 402
Also, 002, Registered 441, Accredited 191, Valid votes 192, rejected votes 0, Total 192.
27. Irewole LGA (Reconciled)
Total Registered: 74268
Accredited: 34430
APC: 18198
PDP: 14216
LP: 17
SDP: 11
Accord: 31
AAC: 84
Total Valid: 33315
Total Invalid: 824
Total Vote cast: 34139
Agent of the PDP said there was security breach in Irewole. Local government collation agent of the PDP was shot and currently in the hospital and absent from the collation. Agent said he was surprised the Collation officer didn't mention it.
28. Atakumosa East LGA
Total Registered: 41027
Accredited: 15497
APC: 7449
PDP: 6992
LP: 23
SDP: 14
Accord: 40
AAC: 46
Total Valid: 14875
Total Invalid: 319
Total Vote cast: 15194
29. Ife South LGA
Total Registered: 56706
Accredited: 22927
APC: 12481
PDP: 9116
LP: 28
SDP: 14
Accord: 36
AAC: 93
Total Valid: 22326
Total Invalid: 588
Total Vote cast: 22914
PDP Collation officer said, 5 of the RAs, including Olode, Kere and Usi wards, PDP agents were chased away from the collation centres by Armed thugs. He said the signatures of the agents are not on the result sheets but was not recorded by INEC.
APC said there was malfunction of machines in the some wards.
INEC officer said no cancellation was done.
30. Ife East LGA
Total Registered: 114403
Accredited: 41006
APC: 19353
PDP: 18071
LP: 65
SDP: 40
Accord: 305
AAC: 195
Total Valid: 39125
Total Invalid: 1486
Total Vote cast: 40611
Okedewe 3, PU 3, Omisore/Ogbon Oye had issues of overvoting. 932 Registered, 321 accredited and total votes is 338.
Modakeke Unit, PU 021, did not use BIVAS and agents agreed all.parties should be scored zero.
