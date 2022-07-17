Sunday, 17 July 2022

Breaking : INEC Declares Final Result , How Ademola Adeleke Won Osun Gubernatorial Election

Published: July 17, 2022




  PDP’s Ademola Adeleke has defeated Governor Oyetola of APC To Win Osun Election

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila.

The INEC through the Chief Returning Officer  for the election Prof Eyitayo Ogundipe who is also the Vice Chancellor of  UNILAG announced this at exactly 7.18am on Sunday when he announced the scores of each party and asked each representative of the parties to sign the result 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won the governorship election of Osun State.


Adeleke beat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress with 403,371 votes to 375,027 votes. 


Adeleke won in 17 local government areas including Olorunda, Ede South, Orolu, Osogbo, Odo Otin, Ifelodun, Atakumosa, and Ila, 


The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling APC, Bisi Akande is from Ila LGA.


Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola won in 13 local government areas including Iwo, Ayedaade, Ife South and Ife East. 


The 2022 Osun governorship election took place in all the 30 local government areas of the state with 3,763 polling units and 332 registration areas.


The other 15 political parties’ candidates in the election include: Mr Oyegoke Omigbodun, Social Democratic Party (SDP); Dr Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord); Mr Yusuf Lasun (Labour Party); Munirudeen Atanda (Action Democratic Party).


 

Accord Party came third with 4,508 votes, followed by Labour Party with 2,729 votes, African Action Congress with 2,141 votes and Social Democratic Party with 515 votes. 


 

In 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Oyetola as winner, having polled 255,505 votes against Adeleke, who had 255,023 votes at the end of a supplementary election, which held in seven polling units across four local governments amidst allegations of harassment and other forms of malpractice.


 

BREAKDOWN


 

1. Boluwaduro LGA


Total Registered: 24329


Accredited :12007


 

APC: 5649


PDP: 5860


LP: 09


SDP: 03


Accord: 37


AAC: 29


 

Total Valid: 11795


Total Invalid: 212


Total Vote cast: 12007


   

2. Ilesha East LGA


Total Registered: 73440


Accredited: 26179


 

APC: 13452


PDP: 10969


LP: 33


SDP: 32


Accord: 91


AAC: 124


 

Total Valid: 25342


Total Invalid: 804


Total Vote cast: 26146


   

3. Osogbo LGA


Total Registered: 142459


Accredited: 56020


 

APC: 22952


PDP: 30401


LP: 79


SDP: 62


Accord: 395


AAC: 130


 

Total Valid: 54997


Total Invalid: 945


Total Vote cast: 55942


   

4. Ila LGA


Total Registered: 46623


Accredited: 24947


 

APC: 11163


PDP: 13036


LP: 06


SDP: 09


Accord: 34


AAC: 30


 

Total Valid: 24572


Total Invalid: 334


Total Vote cast: 24906


 

5. Atakumosa West LGA


Total Registered: 36470


Accredited: 15171


 

APC: 6601


PDP: 7750


LP: 13


SDP: 11


Accord: 75


AAC: 35


 

Total Valid: 14794


Total Invalid: 353


Total Votes Cast: 15147


 

Infraction at RA 7, PO's head smashed, polling unit with 292 voters invaded and cancelled.


   

6. Ifelodun LGA


Total Registered: 80021


Accredited: 34860


 

APC: 16068


PDP: 17107


LP: 18


SDP: 12


Accord: 65


AAC: 93


 

Total Valid: 34036


Total Invalid: 792


Total Votes Cast: 34828


 

Assertion: In Adedi/Igbo Ole, number of votes cast was higher than accredited number of voters by BVAS, so the polling unit with 829 voters was cancelled. Accredited number was 339 and vote cast was 353.


   

7. Ilesa West LGA


Total Registered: 71001


Accredited: 26364


 

APC: 10777


PDP: 13769


LP: 40


SDP: 21


Accord: 106


AAC: 77


 

Total Valid: 25403


Total Invalid: 881


Total Vote cast: 26284


   

8. Ayedire LGA (Ile Ogbo)


Total Registered: 37092


Accredited: 17284


 

APC: 7868


PDP: 7402


LP: 07


SDP: 04


Accord: 1510


AAC: 33


 

Total Valid: 17014


Total Invalid: 253


Total Vote cast: 17267


     

9. Odo Otin LGA


Total Registered: 66866


Accredited: 28864


 

APC: 13482


PDP: 14003


LP: 19


SDP: 12


Accord: 170


AAC: 50


 

Total Valid: 28185


Total Invalid: 422


Total Vote cast: 28607


 

RA 06, PU 2. Hoodlums attacked the Polling unit, went away with the ballot box but was recovered by the Police.


227 out of 828 accredited before the attack.


     

10. Boripe LGA


Total Registered: 69538


Accredited: 30563


 

APC: 21205


PDP: 7595


LP: 04


SDP: 09


Accord: 91


AAC: 82


 

Total Valid: 29510


Total Invalid: 598


Total Vote cast: 30108


 

11. Obokun LGA


Total Registered: 53267


Accredited: 24447


 

APC: 9727


PDP: 13175


LP: 11


SDP: 04


Accord: 26


AAC: 71


 

Total Valid: 23813


Total Invalid: 586


Total Vote cast: 24399


   

12. Orolu LGA


Total Registered: 39653


Accredited: 21182


 

APC: 9928


PDP: 10282


LP: 32


SDP: 09


Accord: 69


AAC: 55


 

Total Valid: 20065


Total Invalid: 413


Total Vote cast: 21178


   

13. Olorunda LGA


Total Registered: 104700


Accredited: 42009


 

APC: 18709


PDP: 21358


LP: 63


SDP: 46


Accord: 208


AAC: 95


 

Total Valid: 41187


Total Invalid: 737


Total Vote cast: 41924


   

14. Ife North LGA


Total Registered: 58672


Accredited: 21774


 

APC: 9964


PDP: 10359


LP: 34


SDP: 09


Accord: 74


AAC: 70


 

Total Valid: 21050


Total Invalid: 650


Total Vote cast: 21700


   

15. Ifedayo LGA


Total Registered: 19598


Accredited: 10300


 

APC: 5016


PDP: 4730


LP: 01


SDP: 00


Accord: 55


AAC: 02


 

Total Valid: 9912


Total Invalid: 124


Total Vote cast: 10036


 

One of the RAs had overvoting, there was no agreement by the agents on the one vote difference, so zero votes was recorded. The PU had 419 registered voters, 240 accredited but 241 voted.


   

16. Ife Central LGA


Total Registered: 113232


Accredited: 33413


 

APC: 17880


PDP: 13532


LP: 134


SDP: 50


Accord: 202


AAC: 145


 

Total Valid: 32544


Total Invalid: 865


Total Vote cast: 33409


   

17. Irepodun LGA


Total Registered: 57712


Accredited: 29913


 

APC: 12122


PDP: 14369


LP: 1886


SDP: 06


Accord: 63


AAC: 48


 

Total Valid: 29032


Total Invalid: 544


Total Vote cast: 29576


 

Two PUs were cancelled for overvoting.


 

Ward Ologidi PU05 with 704 voters cancelled for overvoting. 298 were accredited, 301 voted.


 

Ward Ologubi had 1125 voters, 398 Accredited and 400 votes counted.


   

18. Oriade LGA


Total Registered: 69651


Accredited: 31798


 

APC: 14189


PDP: 15947


LP: 24


SDP: 21


Accord: 60


AAC: 66


 

Total Valid: 30941


Total Invalid: 806


Total Vote cast: 31740


   

19. Ayedaade LGA


Total Registered: 67651


Accredited: 29696


 

APC: 14527


PDP: 13380


LP: 20


SDP: 10


Accord: 229


AAC: 98


 

Total Valid: 28988


Total Invalid: 692


Total Vote Cast: 29680


   

20. Olaoluwa LGA


Total Registered: 37149


Accredited: 17214


 

APC: 9123


PDP: 7205


LP: 12


SDP: 14


Accord: 35


AAC: 31


 

Total Valid: 16737


Total Invalid: 455


Total Vote Cast: 17192


   

21. Iwo LGA


Total Registered: 90051


Accredited: 36591


 

APC: 17421


PDP: 16914


LP: 32


SDP: 20


Accord: 214


AAC: 84


 

Total Valid: 35634


Total Invalid: 897


Total Vote cast: 36531


   

22. Ede South LGA


Total Registered: 54872


Accredited: 26306


 

APC: 5704


PDP: 19438


LP: 16


SDP: 11


Accord: 38


AAC: 43


 

Total Valid: 25691


Total Invalid: 546


Total Vote cast: 26237


   

23. Isokan LGA


Total Registered: 53288


Accredited: 23051


 

APC: 10833


PDP: 10777


LP: 17


SDP: 08


Accord: 23


AAC: 85


 

Total Valid: 22353


Total Invalid: 634


Total Vote cast: 22987


   

24. Ejigbo LGA


Total Registered: 73750


Accredited: 34380


 

APC: 14355


PDP: 18065


LP: 30


SDP: 17


Accord: 60


AAC: 60


 

Total Valid: 33329


Total Invalid: 966


Total Vote cast: 34295


   

25. Ede North LGA


Total Registered: 71748


Accredited: 34735


 

APC: 9603


PDP: 23931


LP: 15


SDP: 14


Accord: 61


AAC: 35


 

Total Valid: 34113


Total Invalid: 571


Total Vote cast: 34684


   

26. Egbedore LGA


Total Registered: 53150


Accredited: 24283


 

APC: 9228


PDP: 13230


LP: 41


SDP: 22


Accord: 105


AAC: 52


 

Total Valid: 23072


Total Invalid: 377


Total Vote cast: 23449


 

Cancellations in Two units due to overvoting.


 

RA Ikotun, PU 001. 823 Registered, accredited 399, valid votes 400, rejected votes 2, Total 402


 

Also, 002, Registered 441, Accredited 191, Valid votes 192, rejected votes 0, Total 192.


   

27. Irewole LGA (Reconciled)


Total Registered: 74268


Accredited: 34430


 

APC: 18198


PDP: 14216


LP: 17


SDP: 11


Accord: 31


AAC: 84


 

Total Valid: 33315


Total Invalid: 824


Total Vote cast: 34139


 

Agent of the PDP said there was security breach in Irewole. Local government collation agent of the PDP was shot and currently in the hospital and absent from the collation. Agent said he was surprised the Collation officer didn't mention it.


   

28. Atakumosa East LGA


Total Registered: 41027


Accredited: 15497


 

APC: 7449


PDP: 6992


LP: 23


SDP: 14


Accord: 40


AAC: 46


 

Total Valid: 14875


Total Invalid: 319


Total Vote cast: 15194


     

29. Ife South LGA


Total Registered: 56706


Accredited: 22927


 

APC: 12481


PDP: 9116


LP: 28


SDP: 14


Accord: 36


AAC: 93


 

Total Valid: 22326


Total Invalid: 588


Total Vote cast: 22914


 

PDP Collation officer said, 5 of the RAs, including Olode, Kere and Usi wards, PDP agents were chased away from the collation centres by Armed thugs. He said the signatures of the agents are not on the result sheets but was not recorded by INEC.


 

APC said there was malfunction of machines in the some wards.


 

INEC officer said no cancellation was done.


   

30. Ife East LGA


Total Registered: 114403


Accredited: 41006


 

APC: 19353


PDP: 18071


LP: 65


SDP: 40


Accord: 305


AAC: 195


 

Total Valid: 39125


Total Invalid: 1486


Total Vote cast: 40611


 

Okedewe 3, PU 3, Omisore/Ogbon Oye had issues of overvoting. 932 Registered, 321 accredited and total votes is 338.


 

Modakeke Unit, PU 021, did not use BIVAS and agents agreed all.parties should be scored zero. 


