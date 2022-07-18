Breaking : FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi Set To Retire Next Week, After Completing Two Terms

Published:

After successfully serving two terms as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi will officially bow out of the agency on Monday, July 25.

Oyeyemi was among the pioneer staff of the FRSC at it's inception in 1988, and was first appointed to head the organisation by the Goidluck Jonathan administration in July, 2014.

He succeeded Osita Chidika, who was the first Corps Marshal to be appointed from outside the FRSC. In July, 2018, he was re-appointed to serve another four years by President Muhammadu Buhari.

As part of Oyeyemi's departure from the corps, some activities have been scheduled to hold in the next one week with the traditional pull-out parade in Abuja on Monday. He is also expected to deliver a lecture on Thursday, July 21.

The planned farewell events were confirmed yesterday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, an Assistant Corps Marshal, who said there was no information yet on Oyeyemi's likely successor, because, according to him, it is the prerogative of the President to appoint the helmsman

However, the out-going Corps Marshal is expected to hand over to the next most senior officer in the FRSC hierarchy, Dauda Biu, a Deputy Corps Msrshal in charge of Finance & Accounts.

Biu will run the organisation until a substantive Corps Marshal is appointed.





Countdown to the out-going Corps Marshal's departure started on November 28, 2021, when he marked his birthday, only about three months to the 34th anniversary of the FRSC established in February, 1988.

To state that the Federal Road Safety Corps has witnessed impressive strides under the leadership of Dr. Oyeyemi, would be stating the obvious.

His legacies, achieved through dint of hard work and ingenuity in management, would always remain a part of the soul of the lead road safety agency in Nigeria.

.

His attitude has always echoed the spirit and ethos of the corps in road safety management and this is exemplified in the laudable footprints he has left in the agency.

In creating the FRSC about 34 years ago, the founding fathers had envisioned a road safety lead agency to be defined by modernity and positioned to manage road safety issues.

They also conceived an agency where its personnel would be willing and ready to render selfless service that bring sanity on the road, reduce road traffic crash with its attendant fatalities and injuries as well as bring succour to all road users.

These are the ideals that the FRSC represents and to which the successive leaderships of the corps have been committed in order to ensure its attainment and sustenance. Today, though it might not yet be Uhuru yet, in terms of having a completely crash-free nation or fully realised the vision of creating a safe motoring environment, but every discerning Nigerian is convinced that FRSC has done a lot.

This is so, considering its modest achievements and Boboye's giant stride in the agency has contributed in bringing it to where it is today. Amazingly, the corps has been able to significantly scale down the number of road traffic crashes from 28, 215 in 1987 to 13, 027 as of 2021, representing a 54 per cent reduction.





Taking over the daunting task of steering the agency towards greater heights about eight years ago, Oyeyemi had brought a lot of innovations to bear.

From the deployment of body and vehicle cameras for officers, to the establishment of a control room for operations and the efforts toward the introduction of digital driver's license to curb theft and other related crimes, among others, the Corps Marshal ensured a transformation of the agency for better.

Speaking at the unveiling of body cameras, operation monitoring and control platform, to improve the corps' field operations across the country late last year, Oyeyemi had remarked that the initiative would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of the corps nationwide.

He added that the platform was designed with the needs of the public taken into consideration as the corps goes about the task of making the operation of FRSC more responsive.

Oyeyemi also said that it was evidence of a fostered innovation to tackle challenges in patrol operations and its strong commitment to surmount all obstacles in delivering on its mandate.

According to him, the platform is significant, due to its multiplier values to the corps and by extension, national security.

Also during a dinner to mark the 34th Anniversary of the FRSC some months ago, he had assured that the corps would remain focused to the attainment of its mandate of creating a safe motoring environment and achieving a situation where road traffic crashes results in no death in the country.

As anyone who has worked with him can testify, the Corps Marshal is not a man inclined to just talking. He would rather let his actions - that is, his achievements - do more of the talking for him.

As a pioneer staff that not only played a role in the birth of the FRSC, but has also been part of it's growth and development trajectory since then, Oyeyemi recently remarked: "I have worked with others as a team since I came on board in not only keeping it on course, but have taken it to greater heights as is evident from the successful completion of all projects.

"This feat remains the most credible affirmation that FRSC has come to stay and a testimonial that the corps will justify the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians."





He did not forget to pay tribute to the founding fathers of the corps and all relevant stakeholders for toiling day and night to give Nigeria an organisation that has today become the reference point in quality service delivery to the people.





This, he said, has made the corps he best and inevitable example of a lead agency in Africa as declared by the World Bank.

"We must acknowledge their foresight for setting a goal that has showcased Nigeria with a world class organisation from which other nations takes a cue in matters of road safety management and traffic administration.





"I must equally appreciate all successive leadership of the corps for working hard to sustain the ideals upon which the corps is anchored."





Worthy of note is that FRSC under Oyeyemi became one of the few public service organisations in Nigeria to attain ISO 9001:2008 certification in 2013 and upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 in 2019. In line with its commitment to continually improving its mode of operation, the corps was in January, 2022, re-certified on ISO 9001:2015.





Oyeyemi stated that the back to back re-certification,, among other strides, was a testament to a highly motivated workforce.

"In its contribution to road safety management in Africa, the corps championed the establishment of the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO). The corps will continue to support other African countries to achieve their set objectives."

Highlighting other developmental achievement in which he played a major part, he disclosed that the corps also activated volunteerism in road safety administration through its arm of volunteers. This he said, has led to a situation where the corps is being supported by about 15,000 volunteer Special Marshals, excluding other variants such as Celebrity and Honorary Special Marshals.

Oyeyemi said that the corps successfully sought for the infusion of Road Safety studies in the curricula of primary and post-primary schools in Nigeria.

Similarly, FRSC also introduced the concept of Road Safety Clubs in Primary and Secondary schools, as well as among members of the National Youth Service Corps.

"The corps has over 160,000 members of the Road Safety Club nationwide. Also with the support of the federal and some state governments, Nigerian Road Safety Partnership (NRSP), International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP), local and international donor agencies and individuals, the corps has improved on its critical infrastructure and operational equipment.

"From a modest five bedroom storey building at Bodija, Ibadan at inception of the corps in 1988 and few staff, the agency has rapidly grown with its headquarters in Wuse, Abuja,”





The out-going FRSC boss said that the corps had expanded its operation with 12 Zonal Commands nationwide, 37 Sector Commands in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT for operational and administrative presence.

He said: "The corps similarly has seven Corridor Commands, 245 Unit Commands, additional 54 Outposts and 764 Station Offices (LGA offices) across the country to widen its operational, rescue and data coverage to enhance its service delivery.

"The corps has established four training institutions: FRSC Academy, Udi in Enugu State for the training of Officers, FRSC Marshal Inspectorate School, Owa-Alero in Delta State for the training of middle cadre manpower.

"FRSC Training School Jos in Plateau State for the training of the Road Marshal Assistant Cadre and FRSC Command and Staff College (FCSC), temporarily located in Enugu State.

"Some of the training institutions were built through partnership with some state governments, while others were fully delivered by individual state governments.

"The institutions are designed to cater for the training needs of staff, State Traffic Agencies and other clients."

Oyeyemi said that it was worthy of mention that FRSC Academy had received approval of the National Universities Commission to commence post-graduate degree programmes in affiliation with the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, in Imo State.

He disclosed that the corps was also partnering with African Development Bank (AfDB) to establish a Centre of Excellence in Road Safety studies in Africa at the Academy.

"In pursuit and sustenance of a world class status, permit me to mention that the Corps has established a functional 24hour ultra-modern FRSC Call Centre.





"This is to receive and route emergency calls through 122 toll-free numbers for easy communication to the Call Centre, especially by first responders.





"In addition, the corps has established Field Operations Monitoring and Control Centre (FOMCC) for real time monitoring of activities of our field operatives via body worn cameras deployed with field operatives.

In the same vein, Oyeyemi said that the Emergency Ambulance Service Scheme was established with 51 life-support ambulances for prompt emergency rescue services, reducing response time to 15 minutes.

He said that the corps also had three main number plate production centres and six maini number plate plants; one print farm for printing of drivers' license and 225 drivers' license centre nationwide for capturing of drivers' license applicants.





"Other installations of the corps are: One signage plant for production of road signs; 21 staff clinics, 28 roadside clinics and medical centres to service staff, road traffic crash victims and general public, officers mess; National Traffic Radio (NTR) on 107.1 FM for promoting better driving culture, "he said.





In a recent interview, the FRSC boss also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the corps, saying that in 2016, he {the President} approved an intervention fund that led to the procurement of about 343 vehicles that enhanced daily operations.





This was followed by yet another approval in 2020 to inject more vehicles to further boost the efficiency of the corps. He added that within the past eight years of his administration, the corps had constructed, inaugurated and equipped 16 State Sector Commands and fully completed all uncompleted projects through the support of the Federal Government.





Oyeyemi had also shown good working relationship with sister agencies comprising the military and paramilitary organisations, which put the FRSC in good standing today.

According to him, for the over 34 years of the corps' existence, these organisations have extended hands of fellowship in various ways and stood by the corps in molding and shaping an agency that today is the best in Africa.

Oyeyemi had a fulfilling working career that has seen him serving in various capacities in the corps. They include O/C Comm. Corps Marshal's Office, FRSC National Headquarters; Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2HQ Lagos; Area Commander (Plant & Production) NULS Lagos Plant; Principal Commander (Plant & Production) NULS Lagos Plant; Zonal Commanding Officer, RS10HQ Sokoto; Deputy Director, RSHQ Operations; and Ag. Director Operations, RSHQ.





He was at different times the Deputy Director Operations, RSHQ; Director MVA, RSHQ; Zonal Commanding Officer, RS3HQ Yola; Head/Director of Operations, RSHQ; HOD, Planning, Research and Statistics, RSHQ; HOD, Training, Standardization and Certification; HOD, Operations, RSHQ; and HOD, Motor Vehicle and Administration, RSHQ.





Among the awards and honours bestowed on him are: Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Award; Certified Distinguished Administrator Award, Institute of Corporate Administration; American Medal of Honour, American Biographical Institute, USA; Man of the Year Award, American Biographical Institute, USA; and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Source : Moses Akaigwe ( Sun Newspaper)

