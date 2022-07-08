Breaking : Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot

Published:

Around 11:30am Japan time on July 8th, ex-Japanese prime minister Mr. Shinzo Abe got shot during an election campaign in Nara prefecture which is just an hour from both Kyoto and Osaka.

After he got shot, he was conscious for a while but then he became unconscious and right now his heart and lungs stopped moving according to sources.

Mr. Abe was carried by an hospital helicopter and now in a hospital and being treated. The firearm used seems to be a shot gun which fires a few bullets at the same time. In this incident, there seem to be no other victims around Mr. Abe.

The shooter has been taken into custody

More details later









