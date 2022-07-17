Breaking: Adeleke Wins 17 LGAs, Oyetola 13 ( See Full Result)

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is being projected to win Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.
As at press time, the results announced officially by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that Adeleke had won in 17 local government areas out of the 30 LGAs in the state.
His major opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, won in 13 LGAs.
The results of the election, being declared by the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, showed that Adeleke made inroads into the strongholds of the APC.
These included areas such as Ila Orangun LGA, where a former Governor of the State and the first National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, hails from; Ilesa West; Obokun; and Atakunmosa LGAs, natural strongholds of the APC.
The announcement of the result by the INEC was preceded by the introduction of Prof. Ogundipe by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, at about midnight.
From the results announced as at press time, Adeleke had won in Boluwaduro, Ife North, Olorunda, Orolu, Obokun, Odo Otin, Ilesa West, Ifelodun and Atakunmosa West LGAs.
Other LGAs won by the PDP candidate were Ila, Osogbo, Irepodun, Oriade, Ejigbo, Ede South, Ede North and Egbedore.
For Oyetola, he won in Ilesa East, Ife Central, Ifedayo, Boripe, Ayedire, Ayedaade, Ola-Oluwa, Irewole, Isokan, Iwo, Atakunmosa East, Ife South and Ife East LGAs.
The outcome of the election is expected to be pronounced by Ogundipe after the computation of the entire results.
The results as announced by the INEC:
Boluwaduro LGA
APC: 5,649
PDP: 5,860
Total Registered voters: 24,329
Accredited voters: 12,007
Total Valid vote: 11,795.
Ilesa East LGA
APC: 13,452
PDP: 10,969
Total Registered voters: 73,440
Accredited voters: 26,179
Total Valid votes: 25,352.
Ife Central LGA
APC: 17,880
PDP: 13,532
Total Registered voters: 113,232
Accredited voters: 33,413
Total Valid votes: 32,544.
Ifedayo LGA
APC: 5,016
PDP: 4,730
Total Registered voters: 19,598
Accredited voters: 10,300
Total Valid votes: 9,912.
Ife North LGA
APC: 9,964
PDP: 10,359
Total Registered voters: 58,672
Accredited voters: 21,774
Total Valid votes: 21,050.
Olorunda LGA
APC: 18,709
PDP: 21,350
Total Registered voters: 104,700
Accredited voters: 42,009
Total Valid votes: 41,187.
Orolu LGA
APC: 9,928
PDP: 10,282
Total Registered voters: 39,653
Accredited voters: 21,182
Total Valid votes: 20,765.
Obokun LGA
APC: 9,727
PDP: 14,575
Total Registered voters: 53,267
Accredited voters: 24,447
Total Valid votes: 23,813.
Boripe LGA
APC: 21,205
PDP: 7,595
Total Valid votes: 29,510.
Odo Otin LGA
APC: 13,482
PDP: 14,003
Total Registered voters: 66,866
Accredited voters: 28,864
Total Valid votes: 28,185.
Ayedire LGA
APC: 7,868
PDP: 7,402
Total Registered voters: 37,092
Accredited voters: 17,284
Total Valid votes: 17,014.
Ilesa West LGA
APC: 10,777
PDP: 13,769
Total Registered voters: 71,001
Accredited voters: 26,364
Total Valid votes: 25,403.
Ifelodun LGA
APC: 16,068
PDP: 17,107
Total Registered voters: 80,021
Accredited voters: 34,860.
Atakunmosa West LGA
APC: 6,601
PDP: 7,750
Total Registered voters: 36,470
Accredited voters: 15,171
Total Valid votes: 14,794.
Ila LGA
APC: 11,163
PDP: 13,036
Total Registered voters: 46,623
Accredited voters: 24,947
Total Valid votes: 24,572.
Osogbo LGA
APC: 22,952
PDP: 30,401
Total Registered voters: 142,459
Accredited voters: 56,020
Total Valid votes: 55,942.
Irepodun LGA
APC: 12,122
PDP: 14,389
Total Registered voters: 57,712
Accredited voters: 29,913
Total Valid votes: 29,032.
Oriade LGA
APC: 14,189
PDP: 15,940
Total Registered voters: 69,651
Accredited voters: 31,798
Total Valid votes: 30,941
Ayedade LGA
APC: 14,527
PDP: 13,380
Total Registered voters: 67,651
Accredited voters: 29,696.
Ola-Oluwa LGA
APC: 9,123
PDP: 7,205
Total Registered voters: 37,149
Accredited voters: 17,214
Total Valid votes: 16,737.
Ejigbo LGA
APC: 14,355
PDP: 18,065
Total Registered voters: 73,750
Accredited voters: 34,387
Total Valid votes: 33,329.
Irewole LGA
APC: 18,189
PDP: 14,216
Total Registered voters: 74,268
Accredited voters: 34,480
Total Valid votes: 33,315.
Isokan LGA
APC: 10,833
PDP: 10,777
Total Registered voters: 53,288
Accredited voters: 23,051
Total Valid votes: 22,987.
Ede South LGA
APC: 5,704
PDP: 19,438
Total Registered voters: 54,872
Accredited voters: 26,306
Total Valid votes: 25,691.
Iwo LGA
APC: 17,421
PDP: 16,914
Total Registered voters: 90,051
Accredited voters: 36,591
Total Valid votes: 35,634.
Atakunmosa East LGA
APC: 7,449
PDP: 6,992
Total Registered voters: 41,027
Accredited voters: 15,497
Total Valid votes: 14,875.
Egbedore LGA
APC: 9,228
PDP: 13,230
Total Registered voters: 53,150
Accredited voters: 24,283
Total Valid votes: 23,072.
Ife South LGA
APC: 12,481
PDP: 9,116
Total Registered voters: 56,706
Accredited voters: 22,927
Total Valid votes: 22,326.
Ife East LGA
APC: 19,353
PDP: 18,071
Total Registered voters: 114,403
Accredited voters: 41,006
Total Valid votes: 39,125
