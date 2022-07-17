Breaking: Adeleke Wins 17 LGAs, Oyetola 13 ( See Full Result)

Published:

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is being projected to win Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

As at press time, the results announced officially by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that Adeleke had won in 17 local government areas out of the 30 LGAs in the state.

His major opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, won in 13 LGAs.

The results of the election, being declared by the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, showed that Adeleke made inroads into the strongholds of the APC.





These included areas such as Ila Orangun LGA, where a former Governor of the State and the first National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, hails from; Ilesa West; Obokun; and Atakunmosa LGAs, natural strongholds of the APC.





The announcement of the result by the INEC was preceded by the introduction of Prof. Ogundipe by the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji, at about midnight.

From the results announced as at press time, Adeleke had won in Boluwaduro, Ife North, Olorunda, Orolu, Obokun, Odo Otin, Ilesa West, Ifelodun and Atakunmosa West LGAs.

Other LGAs won by the PDP candidate were Ila, Osogbo, Irepodun, Oriade, Ejigbo, Ede South, Ede North and Egbedore.

For Oyetola, he won in Ilesa East, Ife Central, Ifedayo, Boripe, Ayedire, Ayedaade, Ola-Oluwa, Irewole, Isokan, Iwo, Atakunmosa East, Ife South and Ife East LGAs.

The outcome of the election is expected to be pronounced by Ogundipe after the computation of the entire results.

The results as announced by the INEC:

Boluwaduro LGA

APC: 5,649

PDP: 5,860

Total Registered voters: 24,329

Accredited voters: 12,007

Total Valid vote: 11,795.

Ilesa East LGA

APC: 13,452

PDP: 10,969

Total Registered voters: 73,440

Accredited voters: 26,179

Total Valid votes: 25,352.

Ife Central LGA

APC: 17,880

PDP: 13,532

Total Registered voters: 113,232

Accredited voters: 33,413

Total Valid votes: 32,544.

Ifedayo LGA

APC: 5,016

PDP: 4,730

Total Registered voters: 19,598

Accredited voters: 10,300

Total Valid votes: 9,912.

Ife North LGA

APC: 9,964

PDP: 10,359

Total Registered voters: 58,672

Accredited voters: 21,774

Total Valid votes: 21,050.

Olorunda LGA

APC: 18,709

PDP: 21,350

Total Registered voters: 104,700

Accredited voters: 42,009

Total Valid votes: 41,187.

Orolu LGA

APC: 9,928

PDP: 10,282

Total Registered voters: 39,653

Accredited voters: 21,182

Total Valid votes: 20,765.

Obokun LGA

APC: 9,727

PDP: 14,575

Total Registered voters: 53,267

Accredited voters: 24,447

Total Valid votes: 23,813.

Boripe LGA

APC: 21,205

PDP: 7,595

Total Valid votes: 29,510.

Odo Otin LGA

APC: 13,482

PDP: 14,003

Total Registered voters: 66,866

Accredited voters: 28,864

Total Valid votes: 28,185.

Ayedire LGA

APC: 7,868

PDP: 7,402

Total Registered voters: 37,092

Accredited voters: 17,284

Total Valid votes: 17,014.

Ilesa West LGA

APC: 10,777

PDP: 13,769

Total Registered voters: 71,001

Accredited voters: 26,364

Total Valid votes: 25,403.

Ifelodun LGA

APC: 16,068

PDP: 17,107

Total Registered voters: 80,021

Accredited voters: 34,860.

Atakunmosa West LGA

APC: 6,601

PDP: 7,750

Total Registered voters: 36,470

Accredited voters: 15,171

Total Valid votes: 14,794.

Ila LGA

APC: 11,163

PDP: 13,036

Total Registered voters: 46,623

Accredited voters: 24,947

Total Valid votes: 24,572.

Osogbo LGA

APC: 22,952

PDP: 30,401

Total Registered voters: 142,459

Accredited voters: 56,020

Total Valid votes: 55,942.

Irepodun LGA

APC: 12,122

PDP: 14,389

Total Registered voters: 57,712

Accredited voters: 29,913

Total Valid votes: 29,032.

Oriade LGA

APC: 14,189

PDP: 15,940

Total Registered voters: 69,651

Accredited voters: 31,798

Total Valid votes: 30,941

Ayedade LGA

APC: 14,527

PDP: 13,380

Total Registered voters: 67,651

Accredited voters: 29,696.

Ola-Oluwa LGA

APC: 9,123

PDP: 7,205

Total Registered voters: 37,149

Accredited voters: 17,214

Total Valid votes: 16,737.

Ejigbo LGA

APC: 14,355

PDP: 18,065

Total Registered voters: 73,750

Accredited voters: 34,387

Total Valid votes: 33,329.

Irewole LGA

APC: 18,189

PDP: 14,216

Total Registered voters: 74,268

Accredited voters: 34,480

Total Valid votes: 33,315.

Isokan LGA

APC: 10,833

PDP: 10,777

Total Registered voters: 53,288

Accredited voters: 23,051

Total Valid votes: 22,987.

Ede South LGA

APC: 5,704

PDP: 19,438

Total Registered voters: 54,872

Accredited voters: 26,306

Total Valid votes: 25,691.

Iwo LGA

APC: 17,421

PDP: 16,914

Total Registered voters: 90,051

Accredited voters: 36,591

Total Valid votes: 35,634.

Atakunmosa East LGA

APC: 7,449

PDP: 6,992

Total Registered voters: 41,027

Accredited voters: 15,497

Total Valid votes: 14,875.

Egbedore LGA

APC: 9,228

PDP: 13,230

Total Registered voters: 53,150

Accredited voters: 24,283

Total Valid votes: 23,072.

Ife South LGA

APC: 12,481

PDP: 9,116

Total Registered voters: 56,706

Accredited voters: 22,927

Total Valid votes: 22,326.

Ife East LGA

APC: 19,353

PDP: 18,071

Total Registered voters: 114,403

Accredited voters: 41,006

Total Valid votes: 39,125

Share This