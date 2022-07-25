Billionaire Arthur Eze Takes Delivery Of His Latest Private Jet – A Gulfstream G450

Published:

In a trending video, the business mogul unveiled the powerful jet to some of his family and friends.





Arthur Eze is the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum. The company is the largest privately-held Nigerian exploration and production group. The company currently has 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions across Africa.





He is also an astute politician. Some people argue that “godfatherism” in Anambra State started when Arthur Eze sponsored Senator Joy Emordi in 2005, after the annulment of Emmanuel Anosike’s election. Also, the ‘All Progressive Grand Alliance’ (APGA) was formed in his sitting room.





This is a picture of Gulfstream G450 but this one does not belong to Arthur Eze





He’s a billionaire well known for his numerous philanthropic acts in the nation.





For instance, in 2013, he donated $12 million for the construction of St. Stephen’s Anglican Deanery and Youth Development Center in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.





He also donated $800,000 for the constructing of two primary schools in Yirol and Rumbek communities in central South Sudan.





He was part of those that contributed for the relief needs of the victims of Boko Haram insurgencies, of which he donated the sum of $800,000 at a fundraiser in Abuja.





Prince Arthur Eze gave N25 million of the total funds raised for the ‘Russia 2018’ FIFA World Cup in 2018.





Eze donated $6.3-million to the flood relief efforts in Nigeria in the year 2013. Arthur singlehandedly built a medical research unit for the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Share This