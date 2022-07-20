Army Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin In Kaduna

Published:

Troops fighting banditry in Kaduna state have succeeded in gunning down a notorious bandit terrorising villagers around Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

The bandit was intercepted at the Kidunu area around Eastern By-Pass within the LGA as contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday.

According to him, there was an exchange of fire between the security and the bandits.

“Security forces within the last 48 hours intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area around Eastern By-Pass, Chikun LGA.

“After an exchange of fire, one bandit was neutralized and later confirmed to be a notorious bandit terrorizing the area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered, along with charms and amulets, a mobile phone, and two motorcycles,” he said.

The commissioner also stated that the attention of the State Government has been drawn to a circulated intelligence extract highlighting a plan by armed bandits to attack Kaduna and its environs.

He said the government wishes to inform the citizens that it is constantly engaging with the security agencies, assisting with collaborative efforts, and supporting them with logistics and effective coordination of intelligence gathering and response.





