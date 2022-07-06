All Boko Haram Inmates Have Escaped From Kuje Prison... Defence Minister

Published:

An unspecified number of all Boko Haram inmates in Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja have escaped after an attack on the facility on Tuesday night.





Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that despite being offered golden opportunity to escape, former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, Farouk Lawan, DCP Abba Kyari, Abdulrasheed Maina, and a few other high profile Nigerians serving various jail terms at the Kuje Medium Security Prison, were said to have refused to join the over 1,350 hardened criminals who escaped from detention after some heavily armed gunmen attacked and freed more than 90 per cent of inmates at the facility.

CKN News reports that the breach of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, has elicited palpable fear and condemnation in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





Some prison officials who escaped death by the whiskers said that when the roll call was made after the deadly attack, “it was noticed that all the white-collar detainees were on ground while about 1,350 violent criminals and terrorists escaped from detention.”









