AGF Malami Marries Buhari's Daughter As 3rd Wife

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has wedded Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source confirmed to TheCable that the wedding took place on Friday at a private Nikkai ceremony held at the villa.

Nana-Hadiza, aged 41, is Buhari’s third daughter with his first wife, Safinatu.

Hadiza was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she had six children before their divorce





With this marriage, Hadiza becomes the third wife of the minister — after Aisha and Fatima.

Meanwhile, Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesperson, did not respond to an enquiry about the wedding.





Source :The Cable.

