Actress Ada Ameh Threatened to Kill Me, Now She's Dead - Kemi Olunloyo

Social media influencer Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has reacted to the death of popular actress Ada Ameh

Kemi in a post on her verified handled claimed that the actress threatened to kill her over posts on the late young Lagos school pupil Sylvester Oromoni

#AdaAmeh DEATH: I learned Ada was dining yesterday with friends and suddenly slumped and collapsed. She threatened me and urged her fans to beat me for exposing the truth about the #SylvesterOromoni case in December 2021. She called me crazy, mad and mentally derailed. I’m non of that. I was simply doing my job as a journalist defending media freedom.





Many of the fans sent me 900 terrorizing iMessages and 454 WhatsApp messages after Adetoun Onajobi posted my former phone number and old apartment online. Toun started the beating threats and Tacha Akide even tweeted that anyone going to beat investigative journalist should film it. My children 35, 31 and 21 in America were also terrorized.





They feared for my life. Even the Landlord and other tenants were worried. I kept every single message. Tonto Dikeh also did the same with every celebrity threatening an investigative journalist for not liking outcomes of my work. They could have just unfollowed me. Today I no longer practice journalism in Nigeria. I am a Wellness & Drug abuse education and prevention expert and Ada is no longer here. Live a good life, never take anyone for face value.





Ada Ki Olorun fi Orun ke e⚰️��☹️

