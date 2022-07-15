Actor Yomi Fabiyi Stopped Talking To Me Because I Refused Dating Him...Actress

Published:

Nigeria actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, known as Mo Bimpe, has cleared the air on the sex-for-role encounter she had with her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi.

During a question and answer session via her Instagram story, the actress replied to a fan who asked if she had any issues with Fabiyi over an allegation that he demanded sex from her for a role in his movie.

The fan asked, “ Is it true that u and Yomi dey fight becuz of sex for role.”(sic)

Mo Bimpe who recently got married to star actor, Adedimeji Lateef, revealed that she no longer speaks with Fabiyi because when she turned down his advances, he told her that ‘it is they date or become enemies’.

According to the actress, Yomi Fabiyi also said that if he knew she would turn him down, he would have made his intentions known to her, before shooting the movie with her.

She wrote, “NO! In fact he didn’t ask me out till we finished his movie I featured in (tho he said if he knew I was going to turn him down then he would have done that before shooting the movie). We don’t relate cos he insisted on either dating me or being enemies and I had to choose”.(sic)





