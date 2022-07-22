Abaribe Chairs Max Amuchie's Investiture As Rotary Club President , Marwa Special Guest Of Honour

Published:

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Senate Minority Leader will on Friday (today) chair the investiture of Rotarian Max Amuchie as the 6th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD.





In a statement issued on Thursday, Rotarian Evelyn Onyilo, a Past Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 9125 and media co-ordinator of the Investiture Planning Committee, said Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will be special guest of honour at the occasion scheduled to hold at Chelsea Hotel, Central Business District, Abuja at 4pm.





Sir Stanley Amuchie, an executive director, Fidelity Bank Plc, will deliver a lecture as guest speaker. He will speak on the nexus between philanthropy and Rotary's values.





According to Onyilo, some Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in Rotary's areas of focus would be honoured with awards.





The statement noted that the investiture would be used to raise funds for the projects the club intends to execute in the 2022/23 Rotary Year.





In this regard, Onyilo said Chief Success Obioma Akagburuonye will be chief launcher.





On the proposed projects, Onyilo said the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD plans to build a block of classrooms and two toilets at Central Primary School, Gidan Gimba, the club's adopted community in Nasarawa State.





The club also intends to expand its payment of WAEC/NECO fees of indigent students of Intetact Club at Army Day Secondary School, Asokoro, Abuja.





Max Amuchie, the club's 6th President is a journalist and media and technology entrepreneur. He is the founder of Sundiata Post newspaper and Dealboku, an e-commerce enterprise.

