2023: Peter Obi To Supporters , Be Civil To Divergent Opinions

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to be tolerant of dissenting views and divergent opinions.





In a series of tweets posted to his verified Twitter page, on Sunday, the former governor of Anambra State appealed to his supporters to learn from views different from theirs.





While acknowledging that “the frustration and anger in the country” could have been responsible for his followers’ intolerance of dissenting views, Obi appealed that the energy should be channelled positively.





He asked his supporters to express themselves with grace “so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations and sustainable nation-building.”





He tweeted: “I sincerely thank my supporters for believing in me and my commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria. However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions & possibly learn from them.





“While the frustration and anger in the country (are) understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.





“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.”





























