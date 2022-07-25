2023 : Nigerians Will Vote APC's Muslim-Muslim Ticket...Fashola

Published:

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress stands a better chance to win the 2023 election despite the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket.





The former Lagos State governor made the clarification while speaking on Sunday during an interview on Channels TV.





He noted that the challenges facing Nigerians transcend division along religious and ethnic lines, adding that there was a need for the country to have people who know their onions at the helms of affairs.





“Sometimes we need to test some hypothesis. Religion should leave the public space. Religion is a private thing,” Fashola said.





He added, “Nigerians will vote for us (APC). Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. We (APC government) have served the country as efficiently as we can.”

