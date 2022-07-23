2023 :I Will Speak Soon On Atiku..Nyesom Wike

Published:

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised to speak soon on the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The Governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it had become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that had transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”





