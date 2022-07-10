10 Kidnapped Police Officers Returning From Osun Election Duty Yet To Regain Freedom

Published:

Ten officers of the Nasarawa State Police Command who were returning from election duty in Osun are said to have been abducted by gunmen





The officers were taken hostage on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Obajana, in Kogi, according to a source who spoke on the incident thus





“On July 17, 2022, about 11:05 a.m., information was received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obajana that gunshots were heard along New By-Pass Road, close to Trailer Park, PTI Obajana. The DPO immediately mobilised patrol teams to the scene, where they met one white 18-seater passenger bus with registration number: GWA 295 YR, driven by one Usman Abdullah with six occupants.





“The seven persons identified themselves as officers from Nasarawa State Police Command returning from the Osun governorship election.

They narrated that their vehicle developed a mechanical fault, and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men emerged from the bush and kidnapped 10 officers.”





An anti-kidnapping squad had reportedly been deployed to the area to track the criminals.

They are yet to be released according to the sources

