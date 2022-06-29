Woman Caught With Explosives In Cross River

Published:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has apprehended Mrs Aniebet John for allegedly being in possession of Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, and also trying to send same as waybill.





The suspect, John, said that her husband, Emeka Augustine, gave her the devices to waybill to someone in Obubra Local Government.





“I have no knowledge of the device aside what my husband used it for at the construction company where he works.





“This is the first time my husband would be sending me to do this kind of waybill,” she said.





Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspect at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday in Calabar, said the 31-year-suspect was arrested by NSCDC personnel on June 25.





Fadeyi disclosed that the suspect was arrested with the three explosives, including three connecting components.





According to him, the suspect was arrested in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state, while trying to waybill the explosives to an unidentified source in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.





His words: “The lady was trying to send the device she had sealed in a nylon bag to Obubra local government area.





“We all know in Cross River as of now that Obubra local government area is volatile because of the conflict between Nko community in Yakurr Local Government Area and Onyadama in Obubra local government.





“Sending explosives through public transport is illegal, hence we had course to intercept this lady who said she was sent by somebody to send it to another person.





“We are on the trail of the other suspects who are also involved in it but now at large,” he said.





Speaking further, the Commandant said that investigations revealed that the husband of the suspect is a blast master who works in a construction company.





He explained that the suspected explosives were some of those used in one of the construction companies in Akamkpa, which the husband may have smuggled.





He further said that the command will transfer the matter to the Department of State Services, DSS, for further investigation.





“As a corps, we have a unit called the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Unit which makes us familiar with some of the explosive in their packages.





“When explosive moves, the National Security Adviser knows about it.





“The National Security Adviser informs the security agencies about the origin, route and destination so that we can keep track of it and ensure there are used for the purpose.





“This explosive device is capable of causing more harm to humans and properties if detonated,” he said.





He advised residents in the state to be vigilant about their safety and to report any suspected person or groups of persons around them to security agencies.

