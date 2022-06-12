Wife's Harrassment : How iPhone Saved Life Of Man Shot By Burna Boy's Police Escort

Published:

Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has again made the news after it was reported that a police escort attached to him, shot a married man who spoke against the singer making passes at his wife.





Burna who has reportedly fled the country, was said to have visited Club Cubana with 5 police Escorts on Wednesday night when the issue started.





The singer was reportedly in the VIP section with 3 other women when he spotted another woman whom he signalled one Inspector Ibrahim to go speak to on his behalf.





Husband to the said woman found this disrespectful which eventually led to the police escort shooting several times resulting in two persons: Irebami Lawrence and one Tolu getting hit in the thigh and head respectively.









