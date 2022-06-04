Why I Opposed Buhari, Tinubu's Ticket In 2015...Saraki

Published:

Dr Bukola Saraki has given reasons why he vehemently opposed Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Vice Presidential ambition in 2015

In a response to Tinubu’s viral comments, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki releases statement saying when he opposed the plan to foist a Muslim-Muslim presidency on Nigeria in 2014 he acted in the national interest and believed Nigeria was bigger than anybody’s ambition, including that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





In the statement signed by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki noted that he will oppose any plan that causes a religious crisis in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.





“When I and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 stood against having a Muslim-Muslim ticket, it was not a decision targeted at any individual or group but one taken in the national interest.





Asiwaju knows this and he is just being mischievous by presenting this decision as something aimed at stopping his ambition.





“Let me make it clear that the decision to oppose the plans by some people to make APC present a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2015 was in the national interest and I will take the same stand today, tomorrow, and any other day.





My stance is based on the fact that such a ticket is not good for the unity of the country and will further accentuate one of our fault lines. “Even Asiwaju Tinubu knows that I am a man who does not shy away from standing for what is right.





He knows that I don’t follow the crowd and I take a stand based on my conviction of what is good for the country and what is not good for her. It is also obvious that I have paid prices for this stand,”





He said. “The opposition to a Muslim- Muslim ticket was not targeted at Tinubu or any other person. It was a decision that even all party leaders know helped the victory of the party and also worked for the unity of the country. “





He went on say that presidential aspirant made false claims and efforts to make the National Assembly under his leadership look bad.





Saraki urged Tinubu to looks at the bigger picture and stop viewing all issues within the prism of his ambition and personal interest.

