What The APC Presidential Aspirants Said At The Convention Ground

APC Presidential Convention





Where is the Justice ( for the South East ) ?





Ogbonnaya Onu asks as he refused to step down for anyone





Meanwhile Dimeji Bankole , Ajayi Borrofice step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed





I will not step down for anyone





I'll be the 16th President of Nigeria by God's grace













Pastor Tunde Bakare





Let's ask all those spraying and inducing delegates with so much money their means of livelihood





I'll not step down , judge us by our achievements









Rotimi Amaechi









I am a man of the masses , I am for the poor





Vote for your conscience





He spoke in Igbo and Hausa also





I am a better candidate , all those contesting made money from govt , I didn't, I am self made





I am not stepping down









Owelle Rochas Okorocha









Vice President Yemi Osinbajo just concluded his speech





He said he is in the race





All the aspirants have spoken except former Minister of State, Education Emeka Nwajuba who was no where to be found despite all the announcement for him to come on stage





All is now set for the epoch event









