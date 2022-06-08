Wednesday, 8 June 2022

What The APC Presidential Aspirants Said At The Convention Ground

Published: June 08, 2022


 

APC Presidential Convention 


Where is the Justice ( for the South East ) ?


Ogbonnaya Onu asks as he refused to step down for anyone


Meanwhile Dimeji Bankole , Ajayi Borrofice step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed 


APC Presidential Convention 


I will not step down for anyone 


I'll be the 16th President of Nigeria by God's grace 




Pastor Tunde Bakare


Let's ask all those spraying and inducing delegates with so much money their means of livelihood 


I'll not step down , judge us by our achievements 



Rotimi Amaechi 



I am a man of the masses , I am for the poor 


Vote for your conscience 


He spoke in Igbo and Hausa also


I am a better candidate , all those contesting made money from govt , I didn't, I am self made


I am not stepping down



Owelle Rochas Okorocha 



APC Presidential Convention 


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo just concluded his speech 


He said he is in the race 


All the aspirants have spoken except former Minister of State, Education Emeka Nwajuba who was no where to be found despite all the announcement for him to come on stage 


All is now set for the epoch event 



