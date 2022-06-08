What The APC Presidential Aspirants Said At The Convention Ground

APC Presidential Convention
Where is the Justice ( for the South East ) ?
Ogbonnaya Onu asks as he refused to step down for anyone
Meanwhile Dimeji Bankole , Ajayi Borrofice step down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed
I will not step down for anyone
I'll be the 16th President of Nigeria by God's grace
Pastor Tunde Bakare
Let's ask all those spraying and inducing delegates with so much money their means of livelihood
I'll not step down , judge us by our achievements
Rotimi Amaechi
I am a man of the masses , I am for the poor
Vote for your conscience
He spoke in Igbo and Hausa also
I am a better candidate , all those contesting made money from govt , I didn't, I am self made
I am not stepping down
Owelle Rochas Okorocha
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo just concluded his speech
He said he is in the race
All the aspirants have spoken except former Minister of State, Education Emeka Nwajuba who was no where to be found despite all the announcement for him to come on stage
All is now set for the epoch event
