Viral Photos :Young Man Denies Being Ike Ekweremadu's Organ Donor

A young man whose pictures have been circulating on social media has denied the story making the rounds that he has anything to do with Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Ekweremadu who is currently standing trial with his wife in London was linked with alleged organ harvesting

Jeremiah Vincent who was fingered on social media as being the proposed organs donor has denied the rumour with this post





"Please kindly disregard the post flying around which suggests that I am the young man whom Ike Ekwerenmadu allegedly paid for a kidney transplant. My name is VINCENT JEREMIAH and I have nothing to do with the said incident! Thank you. "

His elder brother also denied the story on social media

