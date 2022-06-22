Two Okada Riders Arrested For Allegedly Luring A Nursing Mother To A Hotel, Killing Her And Selling Her Baby For N150,000 In Abia

Published:

Two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a nursing mother are currently in police detention in Abia State.





It is reported that the victim, Chihurumnaya Udeh, had her life cut short by the two young boys who lured her to a hotel in Ogbor Hill area of Abia State. According to the Abia Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede, the incident occurred at Merry Home Hotels, Aba on April 15, 2022.





She said that on the fateful day, the suspects, Chimaobi Anyim Kalu 25, and David Ogwo Orji, 21, connived and killed Chihurumnaya Udeh and absconded with her 11-months old child. She noted that on discovering the misnomer, the proprietor of the hotel reported to the Police that the corpse of an unidentified female with a sharp cut on her neck was found in one of the hotel rooms.





Police operatives rushed to the scene and discovered that the suspects had fled. The CP said the suspects were arrested between May 15th and 16th, 2022. She revealed that in their confessional statements, the suspects admitted to administering drug which was a mixture of yoghurt , which was spiked with 8 tablets of piriton tablets on their victim. After taking the yoghurt, she became dizzy, unconscious and slept off, before they stabbed her on the neck with broken glass cup which led her death. They equally confessed to selling the baby for N150,000 which was shared equally by both suspects.





The CP noted that plans are underway to arrest other fleeing suspects, a man and a lady, that could lead to the recovering of the 11-months old child.

Share This