Slain Kaduna Reverend Father Buried Without Corpse

Published:

Rev Father Joseph Bako Aketeh who was kidnapped and later killed by bandits in Kaduna, was buried at the St John’s Catholic Church Kudenda , even without the corpse.





The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso said during the funeral that they hope one day they would be able to see even if it is his bones.





The funeral took place amidst lamentations by family, friends and church members who wept profusely when the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna performed the funeral rites without the corpse of slain Rev Fr Joseph Bako Aketeh.





It was earlier reported how Re.Fr.Joseph was kidnapped on March 8th, 2022 and later killed by bandits in their captivity.





He was kidnapped at his residence at St John’s Catholic Church Kudenda where he served as a parish priest, together with his brother Sunday Bako who was also killed.





According to the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso “ this is the first time I am presiding over a funeral mass without the corpse, we hope that one day we would be able to see even if it is his bones.”





“Nigerians are worn out due to weeping, our eyes could no longer produce tears. Bandits are terrorising with impunity. Does our government really care about our pains? Something is happening, they have failed us.”





“Nigeria is a country where citizens are treated unequally because of religion and ethnicity. Vices have become a value in our country.Government should use Nigeria’s resources to recruit young men who are willing to fight insecurity in order to defend the country,” he said.

Share This