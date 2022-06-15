Security Agents Foil Another Mass Kidnapping On Kaduna–Abuja Expressway

Published:

A suspected terrorist has been killed by a joint team of security operatives who also foiled a kidnap operation along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday.





The security team overpowered the terrorist in a fire exchange and recovered one AK-47 rifle and at least nine operational motorcycles.





The spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued to pressmen.





The incident comes barely a week after 32 persons were killed by armed terrorists in the Kajuru local government area of the state.





The Commissioner, Kaduna Police Command, Yekini Ayoku, has however promised to intensify operations against all forms of criminality in the state.

Share This