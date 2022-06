Published:

The founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu Rev Father Mbaka has thrown his weight behind the PDP Gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State Peter Mbah





Speaking at ome of his crusade Father Mbaka was seen in a video eulougising the achievements of the successful businessman and Politician and thereafter urged all the people of Enugu State to vote for him in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in 2023





Video





Share This