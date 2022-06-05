Police DIG Israel Ajao rtd Is Dead

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continually honour and celebrate its fallen Heroes who have served the country diligently.





Read Also





IGP Alkali appoints Acting DIG Ogbonna Amadi





IGP pays condolence visit to family of late DIG Egbunike, eulogises officer





IGP orders posting of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo as DIG FCID





The IGP made the call on Saturday while confirming and announcing the passing into glory of DIG Israel Ajao (Rtd.), which occurred in the early hours of Friday 3rd June, 2022 at the University College Hospital Ibadan.

DIG Israel Ajao, who hailed from Oluponna in Osun state, was the pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Unit, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations, and later Operations before his retirement in 2010 after a meritorious service to the nation.





A man of great proportions, the late DIG during his period of service featured prominently in advancing the community policing agenda.

A statement by CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO said, “Even after retirement, he still held many think-tank positions within the State apparatus including the board Chairman of the Neighborhood Safety Corps, Lagos State”.





An alumnus of the premier university in Nigeria, University of Ibadan, and the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), DIG Ajao will be greatly missed in the gathering of the nation’s eggheads.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba therefore commiserates with the late DIGs beloved family, relatives, and friends, wishing them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He equally prays for the repose of his soul

Share This