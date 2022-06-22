Police Arrest Pastor, Son Over Female Corpse Dumped Near Abuja River

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, on Monday arrested a pastor and his son in the Kubwa area of Abuja over a mutilated female corpse dumped in the area.





A source said on Tuesday that the pastor and his son were arrested after a tricycle rider approached the police and told them that he conveyed the three sacks used in concealing the remains of the victim and those of the animals.





The source said, “The son lied to the keke rider that the sacks were scraps and asked him to take them to the PW Bridge dumping site. The rider charged him N1,000.





'It was the following morning after the baban bola (scavengers) broke the bags in their usual search for items that they discovered the contents and alerted people. The information got to the Keke rider and he voluntarily led the police to the church.”





It was also gathered that the pastor’s son was in handcuffs and the pastor was seen being led out of the building by the police around 3pm on Monday into a police van.





He said the police later returned to the area on Tuesday afternoon to make further searches on the building before they sealed the church premises.





The police noted that two people were in police custody.





There was tension in Kubwa when residents found the butchered body of a yet-to-be-identified lady by a river in PW area, near Deeper Life Church.





The incident attracted a large crowd as residents thronged the location to catch a glimpse of the butchered and decapitated body of the lady.





A beheaded corpse of a naked woman packed inside two bags was seen beside the river, while the body parts were cut into pieces with blood stains on the bags.





Share This