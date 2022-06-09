Police Arrest Ministry Staff, Others After Attempt To Defraud Nigerian Govt Of $2bn

Published:

The Police in Edo State have arrested eight suspects for trying to dupe the Federal Government of Nigeria.





The Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor told reporters that they attempted to defraud the government of $2billion.

Nwabuzor said the arrest followed complaint received by the crack team of the command on April 25, 2022.

The petition was written by High Chief Richard David, a representative of Okpella community in Etsako Central Local Government Area.

On July 14, 2021, the suspects told the complainant and his kinsmen that they had secured a contract from the Federal Government.

They claimed the “approval”, purportedly through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was to evacuate scrap borehole pipes equipment $2billion.





The further claimed the said equipment was meant for the Okpella water project under the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

The police noted that the community “wisely disallowed the evacuation of the items”.

Thereafter, one of the suspects went to the Okpella police station to report that the people stopped them from work.

But during investigation, the police uncovered the fact through the confession of a staff of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“The said suspect also agreed to have forged the presidency approval for auctioneer documents for the operation.





“Investigation has been concluded and the suspects would soon be charged to court”, Nwabuzor added





