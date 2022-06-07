Pan African University Loses Faculty Dean

Published:

With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of Dr. Mike Okolo, the Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (SMC).





Dr. Okolo joined Pan-Atlantic University in 2004 as the Corporate Affairs Manager of the University. In 2006, he moved to become a pioneer member of the newly formed Centre for Media and Communication (CMC) and played a key role in the Centre’s establishment. The CMC evolved into the School of Media and Communication, attaining a reputation for running quality academic as well as professional education programmes, with the tremendous input of Dr. Okolo.





He was a senior lecturer at the School in the area of Organizational/Corporate Communication. He has also served the School in different administrative capacities. He was at different times the head of the Professional Education Department and the director of the Academic Unit and also served as a member of the School’s Management Board. In addition to his teaching sessions at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, Dr. Okolo has been involved in many trainings, seminars, workshops, and conferences within and outside the country.





He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rosemary Okolo, the former Registrar of the University and currently a member of faculty in the School of Management and Social Sciences, and four children.





Kindly keep Mrs. Rosemary Okolo, his children, and his loved ones in your prayers.





Eternal rest, grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.





