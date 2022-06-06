Owo Church Massacre: How Were Attacked..Parish Priest

Published:

Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State, has narrated how the church was attacked.





CKN News had reported how many worshippers were killed when terrorists bombed the church on Sunday morning.





In an interview with BBC Yoruba, the cleric said suspected terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end.





“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”





“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital.”





Share This