Ondo Govt Cancels Today's June 12 Celebration Over Owo Church Massacre

The Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration earlier slated for Sunday 12th June 2022.





This is a consequence of the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday 5th June 2022.

The cancelation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State to mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.





Recall that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days in honor of the victims of the terror attack.

