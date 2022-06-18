Ohanaeze Ndigbo Commends Okowa's Emergence As Atiku's VP

Published:

The apex Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has congratulated Okowa over his emergence.

A statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, titled ‘Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Okowa as vice-presidential candidate’, partly read, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide heartily congratulates an Igbo prodigy, an astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, creative visionary, prudent resource manager, detribalised patriot, purveyor of morals, a quintessential gentleman and a poster personality, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, as he secures the highly coveted vice-presidential candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The life of Okowa is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power. As a governor, Okowa had a clear vision which he pursued with passion, valour, candour, honour and unassailable accomplishments.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Prof George Obiozor, is very proud of you. We are optimistic that your candidacy will add enormous electoral value to your political party, the PDP.”

