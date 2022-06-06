Northern APC Governors Disagree With Chairman , Say Their Is No Consensus Candidate

Published:





The Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has no anointed candidate among the 23 presidential aspirants of the party.Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President Monday at the State House, Abuja,Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said the President had not anointed any of the aspirants as the flagbearer of the party.

He stated that the President told the delegation “I have no anointed candidate among the aspirants”.According to him, President Buhari has requested the APC governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to have a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to resolve the issue of consensus candidate through democratic means.





He said the meeting with the NWC had been slated for 5pm Monday.

Lalong, who was flanked by 12 other governors, said they told the President of their decision to ensure that power returns to the South for the sake of equity and unity of the country.





This is contrary to earlier statement credited to the Chairman Adamu on the endorsement of Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate

