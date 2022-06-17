Nollywood Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested For Allegedly Raping 16-yr-old Girl

Published:

Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.





The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, who confirmed his arrest on Thursday, June 16, in a chat with described the case as “a very serious one”.





According to him, the case is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.





The AGN president added that the accusation was a sad development, as it involves one of their own. However, he said the organisation will not condone such a crime.





“To get involved with a child as young as 16years, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for. This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.





Armstrong until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

