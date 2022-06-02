Nollywood Actor Jim Iyke Allegedly Converts to Islam

Published:

Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke has allegedly converted to Islam

According to the story, he reportedly converted to Islam earlier today in Owerri.

According to Mr Sulaiman Yusuf Njoku, the Chief Imam of Imo State, the actor performed his Frist Islamic rites today.

Below is the post according to Islamic Calling Family :

"Finally close friend of Barrister Suleiman Yusuf Njoku..

Chief Imam of Imo State..

James Ikechukwu Esomugha known as

Jim Iyke an actor of Nigerian Nollywood have taken Kalimatu shahada..

May Allah make him farm in Islam..."





