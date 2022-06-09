Nigerian Killed By Drunk Driver In USA

Published:

A Nigerian man, PATRICK OHANTA has been hit and killed by a heavily drunk American driver on his way back from a job interview

CKN News learnt he arrived in Louisiana six weeks earlier from Lagos State

Patrick was walking home from a job interview at about 5.20 PM when the sad incident occurred. He was attempting to cross the Curtis-Coleman Bridge when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man from Pineville

Preliminary investigation conducted by police officers shows the suspect drove onto the shoulder hitting Patrick Ohanta who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene, booked into RPSO jail and charged with driving while intoxicated

He was also charged for operating a vehicle while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and vehicular homicide said the Louisiana State Police Troop E and the Alexandria Police Department

Source : Nigerian Standard Magazine USA

