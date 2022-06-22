Nigerian Army Sets Up Inquiry Into Major Who Allegedly Committed Suicide

Published:

The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed an obnoxious insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging that late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye, terminated his life through suicide, because he was being interrogated or investigated by a military court martial in 1 Division, Kaduna.





Having lost one of its finest officers, the authorities of the Nigerian Army feel deeply concerned that unscrupulous persons under whatever guise would employ such sad occurrence to malign their own Army. Nevertheless, for the sake of posterity, it needs be mentioned that the late senior officer had an unblemished career in the military and never needed to face any disciplinary process.





Until his demise, he was the Commanding Officer of 167 Special Forces Battalion at Giri in the FCT from where he led special operations to various commands including 1 Division.





An appropriate Board of Inquiry has been instituted to ascertain what led to the tragic incident and its report will guide the NA on subsequent actions and measures to take to forestall a recurrence.





The NA belongs to the Nigerian people and remains obligated to work along established guidelines as a responsible corporate entity. The general public is urged to disregard the ignorant piece making the rounds please.





ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

