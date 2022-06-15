N71.4m Fraud :Mama Boko Haram Bags 5 Years Imprisonment

Published:

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali Wakil, (aka Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri. The defendants were sentenced to five years imprisonment without option of fine.





The judgment was the climax of a process that commenced on Monday, September 14, 2020 when the defendants were re-arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71,400,000 (Seventy-One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) only.

