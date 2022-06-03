My 14 Year Cousin Has Been Tortured To Death At Imo School....Singer Ikechukwu Cries Out

Published:

Nollywood actor and popular Nigerian Rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, professionally known as Ikechukwu, has called for justice after his 14-year-old wife’s cousin was found dead in a boarding school in Imo state.

According to the rapper, the wife’s cousin, Obinna was found dead at 1 am in a boarding school in Imo State.

Sharing a video of the 14-year-old boy on his verified Instagram page, Ikechukwu said the stories the school told as the cause of the boy’s death has too many holes in them.

He wrote;

“This is so so sad. This is Obinna, 14 years of age, my inlaw, cousin to my wife. This footage is of him at my wedding.

“He was found at 1am dead in the boarding house of his school. Class – SS2, in senior hostel, Queen of the holy innocent secondary School ogwume in Ideato lga.





“Beaten up , bruised. So many holes in this story. And frankly I’m sick of these happenings. Now it has come to my doorstep.

“I urge every media portal to help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after.





“This is outrageous. No child should have to die, talkless of in this manner where they are supposed to be safe and cared for.

“I implore all media and bloggers to please help pursue this to the end. MAY HIS SOUL FINALLY REST IN PEACE

