More Revelations On How Gunmen Beheaded Former Anambra Lawmaker, Achukwu Despite Collecting 15m Ransom From Family

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the kiIIing of a former state lawmaker, Hon. Nelson Emeka Achukwu, by unidentified gunmen. Okoye was k!dnapped along with his aide at about 10:15Pm in his house on June 9 and his d€capitated body found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor on Tuesday evening, June 22.





Family sources say they are beyond shocked as they recently paid the N15million ransom requested by his abductors. The victim who runs a fuel station in Utuh, had earlier been abducted and released a few months ago.





While confirming the development, Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the command, said;





“The victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on June 9, 2022 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor. We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the full wrath of the law."





This incident comes one month after Okechukwu Okoye, a serving lawmaker representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency at the State Assembly was kidnapped and later found beheaded.

