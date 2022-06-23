Lawyer Appears At Supreme Court Dressed In Native Doctor's Attire After Ruling On Hijab ( Pictures, Video )

Published:

A Lawyer today walked into the Supreme Court in Abuja dressed in traditional outfit with his wig





In an interview he granted few minutes later, Chief Omirhobo stated that since the Supreme Court has ruled last week that students could wear Hijab to schools in Lagos, that means the Court has given every religion a right to dress the way the believers wish to dress and that he has decided to dress like a traditionalist/native doctor from now on to court since the Supreme Court has given religious freedom to all religions!

