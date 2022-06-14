Kaduna Train: Mixed Feelings As 11 Released Passengers Rejoin Families

Published:

Eleven kidnapped passengers from the March 28 Kaduna train attack, who were released last weekend, have been reunited with their families.

The victims were released by their abductors on Friday, following a series of negotiations with the Federal Government after spending eleven weeks in captivity.

The eleven victims comprise six females and five males.

Upon their release, they were first taken to Abuja, the nation’s capital for debriefing, and were later brought back to Kaduna on Monday where they were handed over to their families by the military.

One of the victims, a middle-aged woman who sustained severe injury, could not stand on her own, as she is still looking pale and sick due to the trauma she had while in the custody of the terrorists inside the forest.

It is nevertheless a happy reunion for the Musawa family as they celebrate the release of their daughter, Amina, who was among the kidnapped passengers from the March 28 train attack in Kaduna state.

Although it is a breath of fresh air for Amina, her joy and that of her extended family seem not to be complete, as her husband, who was kidnapped along with her, could not make it in the first eleven. He and 50 others are still with their abductors in the forest.

Still gripped in shock by what they went through while in captivity, Amina, like the other freed passengers were unwilling to speak to us in camera.

But their relatives who obviously are happy with their return commend the Federal government for facilitating the release of the first batch of the victims

However, they are saddened that 50 other victims of the train attack are still left behind with their abductors. For their joy to be complete, they appealed to the Federal Government not to rest on its oars until all the abductees are freed.

While it might be freedom at last for these eleven passengers, their experience in the hands of their abductors will be a sad tale that they would not forest in a hurry, especially when the fate of fifty others is still uncertain.

