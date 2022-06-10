Kaduna State Government Clears Air On Alleged Helicopter Attack In Kajuru ( Release Names Of 31 Victims)

Published:

The Kaduna State Government has described as untrue, several reports suggesting that the bandits attack in Kajuru was carried out by terrorists who used a helicopter to shoot at their victims.

While the government mourned the gruesome killing and burning of houses in the attacked locations, the Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said it was an Air Force helicopter (under Operation Whirl Punch) that was dispatched to the area.

According to him, the soldiers scanned the first two locations of the attack which are Dogon Noma and Ungwan Sarki, it was at these villages that the operatives sighted burnt houses and properties on fire.

Deaths recorded from the two locations were about 31, and while the gunmen moved to wreak the same havoc on Ungwan Maikori, they were intercepted by the NAF helicopter.

The formidable fight put up by the security operatives deterred the bandits from further attacks on the citizens in the village, after the gunmen had already killed one local and burnt several houses.

“The story that a helicopter provided air support to the bandits against the locals, is therefore an untrue account,” Mr Aruwan stressed.

He said the Kaduna State government having gone through all the facts, finds it regrettable that a section of media would circulate an unverified report, insensitive to its implications on national security, law and order.

The commissioner invited eyewitnesses to the peddled report of a helicopter aiding bandits in the killing of innocent citizens to present their accounts to the government backed by incontrovertible facts.

He further stated that the military, police and other agencies working in the general area deserve commendation and motivation, rather than demoralizing allegations.

“In the last 72 hours, security forces have conducted vigorous operations in the same general area, and are on the trail of a wounded notable terrorist.

“Similarly, several kidnapped victims, including an expatriate kidnapped at a mining site, were rescued after a fierce engagement with bandits,” the Home Affairs Commissioner explained.

Aruwan said since the attack on Sunday, security agencies and traditional leaders in the locations have been updating the government on the development.

He further stated that as of today, 32 persons have been confirmed dead following the attack.

The deceased are listed as follows:





DOGON NOMA

– Ahmadu Musa

– Audu Dandaura

– Akilu Laya

– David Wasika

– Hajatu Buhari

– Nashon Buhari

– Iliya Yaki

– Javan Mairabo

– Jackson Adamu

– Nasco Victor

– Dutse Gwamna

– Joshua Amadi

– Gona Isah

– Douglas Yakubu

– Phineas Joel

– Tanimu Umaru

– Abody Iliya

– Wanzami Halidu

– Dogo Aweh

– Sunday Shittu

– Rejoice Audu

– Jedidiah Ayawa

– Jinkai Pius

– Rebecca Ayafa

– Ishaya John

– Audu Danladi

– Jibo Sule

– Yakubu Garba

– Williams Danbaba

UNGWAN SARKI

– Maikasa Kufana

– Augustine Bahago

UNGWAN MAIKORI

– Mamiya Maikori





Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, on receiving reports of the attack, expressed deep sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

The governor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

