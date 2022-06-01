Jonathan Resurfaces In Abuja, Meets With EU Envoys

Published:

Days after missing PDP's convention, former President Goodluck Jonathan, has returned to Nigeria.





Jonathan, who never declared any intention to run for office in 2023, was also tipped to emerge as APC's consensus candidate but the former Nigerian leader was missing from the list of aspirants the ruling party screened ahead of its presidential primaries.





"At a lunch meeting today in Abuja with the EU ambassadors in Nigeria," Jonathan wrote in a social media message minutes ago.





"We discussed more pragmatic cooperation between West Africa,EU & other partners, as ECOWAS leaders continue their efforts toward resolving the socio-political challenges in the sub-region."

