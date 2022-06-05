INEC Resolves To Print Ballot Papers In Nigeria

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally agreed to get all its ballot papers for the 2023 general elections print in Nigeria.

The papers, according to the body assigned with the responsibility of conducting the exercise, would be printed locally because it has more than 180 days before the election which is slated for next year.

INEC also confirmed that it would not keep sensitive electoral materials for the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election with the apex bank.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated these in Abuja while responding to questions at a dialogue on elections.

He further said that the ballot papers for the 2023 elections would be printed locally because it has much time more than 180 days before the 2023 general election.





Yakubu said that the ballot papers were printed outside Nigeria in the past elections because of the exigencies of time.





He disclosed because of the availability of time, the materials for the future elections would be printed locally.





According to him, this decision is to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined-up elections are not compromised.

Share This