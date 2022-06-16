I Will Not Step Down For Senate President Lawan, Winner of APC Yobe North Senatorial Ticket Insists

Published:

Bashir Sheriff Machina, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe north senatorial election, says he will not step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan.





Lawan contested the ruling party’s presidential ticket but lost to Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos.





Machina said he has been approached by some people to relinquish the ticket, but that he would not.





“As far as I’m concerned, I contested for the Yobe north senatorial ticket and I won the election,” the candidate said.





“I was confirmed elected because there were other contestants but I was the one that was qualified. I happened to be unopposed.





“I am still the candidate; I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw for anybody. I am being approached by some persons but I will not withdraw, Insha Allah.”





On Rumors he has stepped down: "Debunk the rumors I will not step down for the Senate President. I'm still with my mandate. I scored 281 out of 300 votes cast at the primary. I won't step down people's mandate given to me.."





Lawan has been representing Yobe north senatorial district at the national assembly since 2007. Until that time, he was in the house of representatives

Share This