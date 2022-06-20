I Will Challenge Folding Up Of My Church By UK Govt..UK-Based Pastor, Tobi Adegboyega

Published:

Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of the UK-based church, SPAC Nation, has said that the church will be challenging the decision of a UK court to shut them down over alleged misappropriation of funds.





In a video on his Instagram page on Sunday, Adegboyega said, "It is impossible to be perfect in account filing for God's sake. We will challenge decision but the church of God cannot be stopped. The church is a people.





"We have given all the documents that are necessary. We have operated by the highest standards of transparency for the past 17 years and you cannot do extremely and perfectly right, especially when the system doesn't want you."





The UK Government on Friday announced the shut down of SPAC Nation after failing to properly account for more than £1.87 million of outgoings and operating with a lack of transparency.





Share This