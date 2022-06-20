I Want To Be Nigeria's Interim Head Of State ..Pastor Kris Okotie

Published:

The Founder, Household of God Church International Ministries, Pastor Chris Okotie, on Sunday, signified his intention to head an interim government that should in place immediately after the current regime headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Okotie also proposed scrapping of National and State Assemblies as well as political offices saying that the presidential system currently being run in the country, has brought a lot of pains than gains to Nigerians especially the masses.





He disclosed this in his church, located at Oregun, Lagos, in commemoration of his 63rd birthday.

