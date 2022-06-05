I Have 26m Nigerians Waiting To Vote For Me In 2023 As President...Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Presidential Aspirant of APC speaking on Channels TV Politics Today monitored by CKN News said the followings
"We ( the Northern APC Governors) never met to agree on shift of power to the South
I am going to run because I already have over 26m Nigerians ready to vote for me ( in 2023 )
But if President Muhammadu Buhari picks someone as a Consensus candidate and if it's not me I'll back the person 100%
All the aspirants including Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed on this
I have 60% of the APC delegates in my kitty already
I'll beat Atiku Abubakar of PDP hands down "
