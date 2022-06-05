I Have 26m Nigerians Waiting To Vote For Me In 2023 As President...Yahaya Bello

Published:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Presidential Aspirant of APC speaking on Channels TV Politics Today monitored by CKN News said the followings





"We ( the Northern APC Governors) never met to agree on shift of power to the South





I am going to run because I already have over 26m Nigerians ready to vote for me ( in 2023 )





But if President Muhammadu Buhari picks someone as a Consensus candidate and if it's not me I'll back the person 100%





All the aspirants including Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed on this





I have 60% of the APC delegates in my kitty already





I'll beat Atiku Abubakar of PDP hands down "









