I Have 26m Nigerians Waiting To Vote For Me In 2023 As President...Yahaya Bello

Published: June 05, 2022


 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Presidential Aspirant of APC speaking on Channels TV Politics Today monitored by CKN News said the followings 


"We ( the Northern APC Governors) never met to agree on shift of power to the South 


I am going to run because I already have over 26m Nigerians ready to vote for me ( in 2023 ) 


But if President Muhammadu Buhari picks someone as a Consensus candidate and if it's not me I'll back the person 100%


All the aspirants including Bola Ahmed Tinubu agreed on this 


I have 60% of the APC delegates in my kitty already 


I'll beat Atiku Abubakar of PDP hands down "




