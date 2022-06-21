Guber Bid: APGA Candidate Frank Nweke Jr Receives Certificate Of Return

Published:

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 presented a Certificate of Return to the party’s gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State, Frank Nweke Jr.





Nweke emerged the party’s gubernatorial candidate after scoring 273 votes to beat four other aspirants at the party primary which held in Enugu on May 29, 2022.





In his remarks, Nweke reiterated his commitment to providing the right leadership that tackles immediate challenges such as the water crisis, economic deprivation and insecurity while strategically setting Enugu State on the path of sustainable progress.





"My promise remains hinged on restoring human dignity, first by ensuring all citizens of Enugu have access to basic human needs of water, power, education and the freedom to dream. We must have sanity restored to our communities, engage with partners and investors to build infrastructure and restore the glorious industrialisation that we are known for"





Presenting the certificate was the APGA national chairman, Dr. Victor Oye.





He congratulated the Party's flagbearer and noted that he is one of Nigeria’s finest. The Chairman further reiterated his confidence in his pedigree and his considerable experience in public administration which puts him heads and shoulders above rival candidates”





In his closing remarks, Mr. Nweke Jr reaffirmed the Party's position as a movement for the Ndi Igbo.





"The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA is the political platform with a guiding philosophy that embodies the deepest spiritual essence of Ndigbo as a people, onye aghana nwanne ya. This means that we leave no brother, sister, or neighbor behind. We understand what it means for the government to be of the people and for the people. Reinstating collective responsibility, transparency and accountability is paramount for the government we hope to create when we win the Enugu Gubernatorial election in 2023"





